Report: Closer Kimbrel's asking price may be dropping

Unemployed closer Craig Kimbrel’s asking price may have fallen.

The free agent, who pitched for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox last year, originally was seeking a deal in the vicinity of six years for $100 million, The Athletic reported in December.

But on Sunday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Kimbrel could be willing to take less. Rosenthal tweeted that “Kimbrel continues to seek a deal he believes to be fair” and cited the deals signed by relievers Wade Davis (three years, $52 million) and Zack Britton (three years, $39 million) as benchmarks for Kimbrel.

Kimbrel, who turns 31 in May, was 5-1 with a 2.74 ERA and 42 saves last season. Four times in his nine-year career he has led the league in saves and has 333 for his career.

A seven-time All-Star, Kimbrel has finished in the top 10 in Cy Young Award balloting five times. He has a career 31-19 record and 1.91 ERA.

He pitched the first five years of his career for the Atlanta Braves, followed by a season with the San Diego Padres and three years in Boston.

—Field Level Media