June 8, 2018 / 8:28 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Baseball-Angels place Ohtani on disabled list with elbow injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shohei Ohtani has been placed on the disabled list, the Los Angeles Angels announced on Friday, halting at least temporarily the two-way sensation’s outstanding debut season in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Jun 6, 2018; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) walks a runner with bases loaded in the fourth inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Ohtani has a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right pitching elbow, the Angels said.

The 23-year-old Japanese is the first player since Babe Ruth a century ago to play full-time as a pitcher and hitter in MLB.

There was no immediate word on how long Ohtani might be sidelined. He has a 4-1 record in nine starts on the mound for the Angles, and a batting average of .289 in 34 games.

The Angels were 35-28 heading into Friday’s game.

(This story corrects team name to Los Angeles Angels)

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Graff

