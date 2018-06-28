Angels' Jewell sustains gruesome leg injury vs. Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels reliever Jake Jewell’s third major league appearance ended painfully Wednesday.

Jun 27, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jake Jewel is injured during a play at home plate as Boston Red Sox right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) scores in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The right-hander sustained a gruesome right leg/ankle injury while covering home plate on an eighth-inning wild pitch at Fenway Park in Boston, and he was stretchered off the field and taken to a nearby hospital.

“He’s getting evaluated, I think, at Massachusetts General,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia told reporters. “Hopefully we’ll get an idea of what’s happening sometime tonight.”

With Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez on third base and two outs, Jewell’s pitch got past catcher Martin Maldonado. As Jewell raced toward the plate and reached to catch Maldonado’s throw, his right ankle buckled under him.

“I felt bad,” Martinez said. “I kept saying, ‘I didn’t touch him. I didn’t touch him.’ I didn’t even feel any impact or anything like that, so those are kind of the scariest ones almost. It looked like he was in a lot of pain. Obviously, prayers to him, and I feel bad. You never want to see that happen.”

Jewell, 25, allowed one run on one hit and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. He has given up two runs in two innings across his three outings with the Angels this season.

Jewell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Wednesday’s game. He had been 3-4 with five saves and a 3.08 ERA in a combined 26 relief appearances this year between Double-A Mobile and Salt Lake.

A 2014 fifth-round draft pick out of Northeast Oklahoma A&M College, Jewell has a career 19-38 minor league record with seven saves and a 4.91 ERA in 124 games (77 starts).

—Field Level Media