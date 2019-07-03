Angels All-Star La Stella diagnosed with broken tibia

Jul 2, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella (9) fouls a ball off his leg and injures himself during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels announced Wednesday that All-Star second baseman Tommy La Stella has a fractured right tibia and will miss eight to 10 weeks.

La Stella sustained the injury Tuesday night when he fouled a 97-mph fastball off his right shin in the sixth inning of the Angels’ win over the Texas Rangers. La Stella was unable to put any weight on the leg as he was carried off the field.

Over the weekend, the 30-year-old was named to his first-ever All-Star Game. He is hitting .300 on the season with a .353 on-base percentage and 16 home runs. Coming into the season, La Stella had only 10 career homers and had never been an everyday starter.

Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe was announced as La Stella’s replacement for the All-Star Game, which is Tuesday in Cleveland.

La Stella is in first season with the Angels. He broke into the big leagues in 2014 with the Atlanta Braves before being traded to the Chicago Cubs, where he played from 2015-18. While in Chicago, he was a utility player and helped the team win the 2016 World Series.

In addition to La Stella, the Angels placed outfielder Brian Goodwin on the injured list Wednesday with a right wrist contusion. The two were replaced on the roster by infielder Matt Thaiss and outfielder Jarrett Parker. Right-hander Jaime Barria was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Wednesday night’s game.

—Field Level Media