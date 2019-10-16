Angels name Maddon new manager

The Los Angeles Angels and Joe Maddon agreed to terms on a contract to make him the team’s next manager.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 29, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) looks on during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

In making the official announcement on Wednesday, the Angels did not release contract specifics. The Los Angeles Times and Orange County Register, however, both said it was a three-year deal, with ESPN reporting the value at between $12 million and $15 million.

For the 65-year-old Maddon, it’s a return to the organization with which he spent 31 seasons before becoming the manager of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2006.

“We are thrilled that Joe is coming back home and bringing an exciting brand of baseball to our fans,” Angels general manager Billy Eppler said. “Every stop he has made throughout his managerial career he has built a culture that is focused on winning while also allowing his players to thrive. We believe Joe will be a great asset for our club and look forward to him leading the team to another World Series championship.”

The Angels fired Brad Ausmus as their manager after one season on Sept. 30.

Maddon, who mutually parted ways with the Chicago Cubs after the regular season, was with the Angels’ organization in various capacities — including as a player, scout, coach and interim manager — from 1975 to 2005.

Maddon posted a 27-24 record as interim manager across two separate stints in 1996 and 1999 and served as the bench coach for the Angels’ 2002 World Series championship team under Mike Scioscia.

Maddon since spent nine seasons with the Rays and five more with Chicago, including winning a World Series title with the Cubs in 2016. He has a career record of 1,252-1,068.

Ausmus, 50, guided the Angels to a 72-90 record this season. Los Angeles finished 35 games behind the American League West champion Houston Astros and failed to make the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

— Field Level Media