Angels' Ohtani to make season debut on Tuesday

(Reuters) - Japanese two-way standout Shohei Ohtani will make his 2019 Major League Baseball season debut on Tuesday against the host Detroit Tigers, the Los Angeles Angels said.

The reigning American League Rookie of the Year will bat third and serve as the Angels’ designated hitter in his first game since he underwent Tommy John elbow surgery last October.

Ohtani has often been compared to Babe Ruth, widely regarded as the best baseball player of all time, due to his ability to both pitch and hit at an elite level.

Last season Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 earned-run average on the mound and had a .285 batting average with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs.

The Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament, a band of tissue that connects the inside of the upper arm to the inside of the forearm, is expected to stop Ohtani from returning to the mound until 2020.