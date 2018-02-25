Ohtani erratic in first start for Angels

(Reuters) - Japan’s Shohei Ohtani had a rough outing in his spring training debut with the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, giving up a home run and two runs in less than two innings.

The right-handed pitcher, who is also a strong hitter and considered a genuine two-way prospect, struck out two and walked one in the erratic start against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tempe, Arizona.

But the 23-year-old, who signed with the Angels in December, showed potential with his fastball topping 97 miles per hour.

He had been scheduled to pitch two full innings, but left with one out in the second after throwing 31 pitches, 17 of them for strikes.

Keon Broxton hit a lead-off home run to open Milwaukee’s second innings.

Ohtani did not bat and Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he was likely to play as a designated hitter early next week.

He is the first player in nearly 100 years to attempt to play in the major leagues as a pitcher and hitter.