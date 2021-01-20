Reports: Angels ink starter Quintana to one-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Feb 14, 2020; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws during a spring training workout at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels reached a one-year, $8 million deal with starting left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana, multiple outlets reported.

Quintana, 31, appeared in just four games (one start) last season with the Chicago Cubs after injuring his thumb during summer camp.

He joins an Angels rotation consisting of Andrew Heaney, Dylan Bundy, Griffin Canning and Shohei Ohtani. The Angels’ rotation recorded the second-worst ERA in the Major Leagues last season.

Quintana has an 83-77 career mark with a 3.73 ERA in 254 appearances (247 starts) with the Chicago White Sox (2012-17) and Cubs (2017-20).