MVP Trout not 'comfortable' playing with wife expecting

Mike Trout faces a confounding situation as the Most Valuable Player digs into the bite-sized 2020 regular season with the Los Angeles Angels.

On one hand, first-year Angels manager Joe Maddon is asking his players to report playoff-ready for the shortened 60-game season, which begins July 23 or 24.

On the other hand, Trout is highly concerned about his health and whether he will be exposed to the coronavirus. Trout isn’t in any at-risk category, but his expectant wife, Jessica, falls into that group. The baby is expected to be born next month.

“Honestly, I still don’t feel that comfortable. It’s gonna be tough,” Trout said. “I’ve got to be really cautious these next couple weeks. I don’t want to test positive. I don’t want to bring it back to my wife. It’s a tough situation we’re in.

“If I test positive, doctors are saying I can’t see the baby for 14 days. Biggest thing is keeping Jess safe, keeping the baby safe. I have to be really cautious.”

Maddon said the team worked out Friday without several players but he wouldn’t provide a reason for any absence. Maddon said he talked to players about the reasons they might want to opt out of the 2020 season.

“The person that opts out ... is the person who doesn’t want to follow the protocols at any risk. If you in your heart of hearts don’t believe you can do this, you’re the person who should opt out,” Maddon said.

Trout, who turns 29 on Aug. 7, holds the same opt-out option all other players were granted in the renegotiated labor agreement. The three-time MVP said he is not definitively opting out at this time, but whether he will play in 2020 remains a daily topic in the Trout household.

Why play given his situation?

“Because I love playing the game,” Trout said.

—Field Level Media