D-backs ruin Gonsolin’s debut, whip Dodgers

Arizona led 4-0 after four batters to spoil the debut of Los Angeles Dodgers rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin, and the Diamondbacks cruised to an 8-2 win Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix.

Jun 26, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA;

D-backs center fielder Jarrod Dyson had a huge day, with three hits — including a double — a run, an RBI, two stolen bases and a leaping grab over the fence to rob Joc Pederson of a home run.

Arizona won twice in the three-game series, as the Dodgers dropped a three-game set for the first time since playing at the Chicago Cubs on April 23-25.

Dodgers catcher Russell Martin, a 14-year veteran, pitched for the second time in his career. He needed only eight pitches to work a 1-2-3 eighth inning, reaching 90 mph on his fastball. Martin also threw a scoreless inning vs. the D-backs on March 30.

Gonsolin (0-1) was greeted by Dyson’s bunt single, Tim Locastro’s infield hit, Pederson’s fielding error at first base on a ball hit by David Peralta, then Eduardo Escobar’s three-run home run, his 18th homer of the season. Gonsolin lasted four innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits, striking out three.

Taylor Clarke (2-3) pitched five innings for his first win since May 25. He gave up two runs on three hits, walking three and striking out three.

Arizona’s Ketel Marte had a pinch-hit infield single in the fifth inning, although that appearance ended his franchise record streak of eight consecutive multi-hit games. Marte is hitting .647 (22 of 34) in his past nine games.

The Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger hit his 26th home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth.

The Diamondbacks extended their lead to 8-2 in the fifth when Ildemaro Vargas doubled to left center to drive in two runs off reliever Caleb Ferguson.

The Dodgers committed three errors, two by Pederson, an outfielder by trade who has been getting some time at first base while David Freese is on the injured list and manager Dave Roberts tries to create roster flexibility.

Arizona reinstated Jake Lamb from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Lamb, out since suffering a strained left quadriceps on April 3, played first base and went 0-for-4.

