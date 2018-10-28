Late Red Sox surge nothing new for MLB's comeback kings

Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) celebrates with pitcher Craig Kimbrel after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox are using the World Series stage to flaunt a magical 2018 season filled with comeback wins that have often looked improbable.

From walk-off home runs to timely base hits, the Red Sox have repeatedly found ways to prove that no deficit is too great, or game too late, for them to flip the script and produce a come-from-behind win.

Boston chased down Los Angeles in familiar fashion on Saturday, climbing out of 4-0 hole to sting the Dodgers and moved closer to stamping their banner campaign with a World Series title.Their wild 9-6 win Saturday gave them a 3-1 grip on the best-of-seven series and yet another chapter in a book of fairytale victories.

“We’re going to grind until the last out, the last pitch. We’ve proven that all year,” said Boston’s Mitch Moreland, who sparked the charge with a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the seventh.

“With our mindset, we can change a game quick. We’ve had a lot of come-from-behind wins. We can throw a big inning up pretty quick. Tonight was just another example of that.”

After tying the contest 4-4 in the eighth inning, the Red Sox threw up five runs in the ninth to crush the spirit of Dodger Stadium. In the end, a four-run deficit through six innings only looked perilous for the Red Sox to those who had not followed their tour of defiance this season.Boston surged to a Major League-best 108 wins during the regular season with more than 40 of them coming after falling behind.But the greatest turnaround of their season occurred in this World Series when they bounced back from a gut-wrenching 3-2 loss in Game Three during a contest that lasted seven hours and 20 minutes.”I think for everybody else (it was) a crushing loss, (but not us),” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I love my team. They understand that it takes nine innings, or 18 innings, and seven hours and 15 minutes to finish games. They’ve been doing it since Spring Training. And now we’re in this position.”Boston is positioned to win their second title in five years and are rallying with a roster that is built around more than just stars.After the top four hitters in the Red Sox lineup finished 0-for-28 in Game Three, the team were lifted in Game Four by the likes of Moreland and the 35-year-old Steve Pearce.

Pearce, who was acquired by the team in a midseason trade, delivered with four RBIs.

“Steve’s been doing that since he came over to us. He’s been a big part of our offense since we got him,” Boston infielder Brock Holt said.Moreland added: “It’s taken all 25 of us to get where we are today. That’s something we’ve taken pride in all year. (That’s why) we won 108 games.”

One of the most telling of those wins came on Sept. 5 when Boston trailed Atlanta 7-1 entering the eighth inning yet stunned the Braves in a 9-8 triumph.MLB teams had boasted a perfect mark of 487-0 when leading by six runs entering the eighth inning, but the Red Sox flipped the odds that day and now have them in their favor as they close in on the title.