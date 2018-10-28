Red Sox beat Dodgers to take stranglehold on World Series

Oct 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers hits a RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning in game four of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox overcame a late four run deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6 in Game Four of the World Series on Saturday and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Red Sox scored five runs in the top of the ninth behind RBI hits by Rafael Devers, Steve Pearce and Xander Bogaerts to complete the comeback and put themselves one win away from their fourth World Series title since 2004.

The Dodgers appeared to have the game in hand when Yasiel Puig smashed a three-run home run in the sixth inning to give the home team a 4-0 lead.

But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled starting pitcher Rich Hill in the seventh inning and struggling reliever Ryan Madson gave up a three-run home run to pinch hitter Mitch Moreland later in the inning to cut the Dodgers lead.

Roberts brought Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in to try and pitch out the final two innings but the move backfired when Steve Pearce hit a solo home run to tie the game at 4-4.

The floodgates opened for Boston in the top of the ninth with the biggest hit coming from first baseman Pearce, who hit a bases-loaded double to drive in Devers, Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi in the five-run ninth.

Kiki Hernandez cut the lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of half of innings but it was not enough for the Dodgers, who are trying to win their first title in 30 years.

Game Five will be played at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.