Oct 28, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox players celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Sunday to secure their fourth World Series title in the last 15 Major League Baseball seasons.

The Red Sox, who had MLB’s best record during the regular season, clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 over a Dodgers team that have lost in the championship round for a second consecutive year.