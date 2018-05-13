Schebler's 3-run HR leads Reds past Dodgers

Scott Schebler hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning Saturday as the visiting Cincinnati Reds pushed their win streak to five games with a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Schebler, a former Dodger who was acquired in a December 2015 three-team trade that also included the Chicago White Sox, hit his third career home run against the Dodgers and fourth this season.

Reds starter Homer Bailey (1-5) proved adept at escaping trouble, giving up three runs on 10 hits over five innings. He loaded the bases in the first inning and put two aboard in the second but worked out of both jams.

Scooter Gennett had three hits, but his run of consecutive games with a home run ended at four, one shy of tying a franchise record.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning and led 3-1 after five before the Reds took advantage of the Los Angeles bullpen. Dodgers starter Ross Stripling gave up two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings, with a career-high seven strikeouts.

With Stripling at 79 pitches in the sixth, the Dodgers replaced the spot starter with JT Chargois (1-1), who gave up three runs on four hits while recording just one out. He also allowed an inherited runner from Stripling to score.

Cody Bellinger hit a solo home run for the Dodgers in the third inning, his fifth of the season. The drive, deep into the seats in right field, ended a 1-for-13 slide. It was Bellinger’s first home run since May 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers made it 2-0 in the fourth on an RBI single from Joc Pederson, who was 0-for-11 on the homestand heading into the game.

After a two-out RBI single from Jesse Winker cut the Dodgers’ lead to 2-1 in the fifth, Max Muncy delivered an RBI double to make it 3-1 Los Angeles.

The Dodgers left 11 runners on base as the Reds’ bullpen finished off the victory with four scoreless innings.

In taking the first three games in the four-game set, the Reds won their first series at Dodger Stadium in seven tries, going back to 2011. David Hernandez followed Bailey with 2 1/3 scoreless innings, while Jared Hughes recorded the final five outs for his first save.

