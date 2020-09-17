Dodgers LHP Ferguson to undergo Tommy John surgery

FILE PHOTO: Aug 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Caleb Ferguson (64) throws in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson is out for the season and will undergo Tommy John surgery, manager Dave Roberts said Thursday.

Ferguson had been one of the team’s most effective relievers early in the season, delivering an 0.63 ERA during his first 15 outings. He even received a spot start as the opener in an Aug. 27 game against the San Francisco Giants.

But trouble started soon after that start. The 24-year-old gave up home runs in three consecutive appearances to start September but rebounded to deliver three consecutive scoreless outings before he was removed from Tuesday’s game at San Diego with elbow discomfort.

The Dodgers contemplated letting Ferguson pitch through a partial tear in his elbow but elected to go with Tommy John surgery instead. The procedure is expected to happen next week. Ferguson also had Tommy John surgery as a senior in high school in 2014, but the Dodgers still drafted him in the 38th round that year as he was in the midst of his rehab.

Ferguson was 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA in 21 appearances this season and is 10-5 with a 3.93 ERA in 96 appearances (six starts) with the Dodgers since 2018.

