Dodgers rookie RHP Gonsolin will start Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who has a 9.95 ERA through two career postseason appearances, will start Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday.

Oct 20, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the announcement late Tuesday night after his team won the series opener 8-3 in Arlington, Texas.

Rays left-hander Blake Snell, a former American League Cy Young Award winner, will start Wednesday.

Gonsolin enters the Game 2 appearance with just two days of rest after a poor outing Sunday in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves. He lasted two-plus innings and gave up two runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout, but the Dodgers went on to win 4-3.

Right-hander Dustin May and left-hander Julio Urias, who also pitched Sunday, will be available for relief duty Wednesday, Roberts said.

Right-hander Walker Buehler, who fired six shutout innings to beat the Braves in Game 6 on Saturday, is scheduled to start Game 3. The Dodgers’ pitching plans for Game 4 are uncertain.

In Gonsolin’s only other postseason outing, he started Game 2 of the NLCS, and the Braves tagged him for five runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three, struck out seven and was the losing pitcher as Atlanta prevailed 8-7.

Gonsolin, 25, went 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA in nine games (eight starts) during the 2020 regular season. He broke into the majors with the Dodgers in 2019, when he finished 4-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 11 games (six starts).

The Rays had not confirmed their rotation plans beyond Game 2.

--Field Level Media