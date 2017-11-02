Baseball: Astros' Correa proposes to girlfriend after World Series win

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Not content with winning his first World Series on Wednesday, Houston Astros short stop Carlos Correa dropped to one knee to propose to his girlfriend during a live television interview.

Nov 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Moments after the Astros won their first title at Dodger Stadium by beating LA 5-1 in Game Seven, the 23-year-old Puerto Rican said he was “ready to take another big step” in his life.

“Daniella Rodriguez, will you make me the happiest man in the world? Will you marry me?” he asked the former Miss Texas, who covered her face with her hands in shock and said, “Yes”.

Fans cheered as Correa slid the diamond ring onto her finger.