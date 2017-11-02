FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baseball: Astros' Correa proposes to girlfriend after World Series win
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 2, 2017 / 7:26 AM / in 32 minutes

Baseball: Astros' Correa proposes to girlfriend after World Series win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Not content with winning his first World Series on Wednesday, Houston Astros short stop Carlos Correa dropped to one knee to propose to his girlfriend during a live television interview.

Nov 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Moments after the Astros won their first title at Dodger Stadium by beating LA 5-1 in Game Seven, the 23-year-old Puerto Rican said he was “ready to take another big step” in his life.

“Daniella Rodriguez, will you make me the happiest man in the world? Will you marry me?” he asked the former Miss Texas, who covered her face with her hands in shock and said, “Yes”.

Fans cheered as Correa slid the diamond ring onto her finger.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.