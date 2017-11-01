Baseball: Security boosted at World Series game after NY attack

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Enhanced security measures greeted fans entering Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles prior to Game Six of the World Series on Tuesday in the wake of a truck attack that killed eight people in New York earlier in the day.

Oct 31, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws a pitch in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning in game six of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told Reuters extra measures were being taken to protect fans packed into the 56,000-capacity stadium for the Dodgers-Houston Astros game.

“We had the highest level of security already here but we have put some additional resources and eyes. Both under cover and in uniform,” Garcetti said at the stadium before the first pitch was thrown.

“Given what’s happened in the New York we are being even more careful. More eagle eyes.”

A pickup truck driver killed eight people and injured more than a dozen others when he drove down a New York City bike path on Tuesday afternoon in what authorities said was a terrorist attack.

The stadium held a moment of silence for the victims of the attack prior to the singing of the national anthem.

Garcetti said his thoughts were with those impacted by the attack in New York.

“For all of us as mayors my heart goes out to the folks in New York,” he said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier described the attack as a “cowardly act of terrorism.”

“This is what we dread,” Garcetti said.

“You can never get risk down to zero but I would say this is one of the most secure places in the world right now.”