Report: Astros trade 1B White to Dodgers

The Houston Astros traded first baseman Tyler White to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league right-hander Andre Scrubb, The Athletic reported Thursday.

The Astros had designated White for assignment last Friday.

White, 28, batted .225 with three homers and 21 RBIs in 71 games this season.

He hit .241 with 26 homers and 101 RBIs in 244 games with Houston since making his debut in 2016.

Scrubb, 24, is 6-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 29 appearances (two starts) with Double-A Tulsa this season. He has 56 strikeouts and 23 walks in 47 2/3 innings.

