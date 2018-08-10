Report: Dodgers RP Jansen out until September

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is reportedly expected to be sidelined up to one month after he was sent to Los Angeles from Colorado to see his cardiologist because of an irregular heartbeat on Thursday.

Aug 7, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN reported Friday that Jansen is expected to be out “about a month,” citing unnamed sources. Later in the day, the Dodgers announced they have placed Jansen on the 10-day disabled list and recalled ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Jansen, who has been treated for an irregular heartbeat in the past, returned to the team hotel on Thursday night when he was feeling ill. He went to the hospital in Denver with the team’s trainer before the decision was made to send Jansen back to Los Angeles.

“We’re holding out hope it’s not too serious,” manager Dave Roberts said.

The Dodgers’ four-game series with the Rockies runs through Sunday.

Jansen shares the National League lead with 32 saves entering Friday. The Dodgers used Scott Alexander to close Thursday’s victory at Coors Field.

Roberts said altitude could be a factor.

Jansen suffered an irregular heartbeat in Denver in August 2012 and needed a procedure to return his heart to a normal rhythm.

“Anytime you’re talking about the heart and irregular heartbeat, you’ve got to be very careful with it,” Roberts said.

As for Venditte, 33, this will be his seventh stint with the Dodgers this season. In five games pitched with Los Angeles, he has given up four runs in 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

In 42 relief outings with Oklahoma City, Venditte has gone 4-2 with four saves and has posted a 1.68 ERA while holding the opposition to a .162 average with 59 strikeouts and 14 walks.

