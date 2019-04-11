Dodgers' Kershaw to make season debut Monday

FILE PHOTO: Apr 1, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (left) and San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner before the game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will make his first major league start of 2019 at home Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers announced Thursday.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner, working his way back after dealing with left shoulder inflammation during spring training, threw six innings on Tuesday night for Double-A Tulsa. He gave up five hits and two runs — both on home runs — in six innings. He struck out six and walked none.

His first rehab start came on April 4 with Triple-A Oklahoma City, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits, including a home run, with two walks and six strikeouts.

Last season, Kershaw finished with a 9-5 record and a 2.73 ERA in 26 starts. In his 11-year career, the left-hander is 153-69 with a 2.39 ERA.

