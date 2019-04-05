Kershaw on rehab start: 'Good first step'

Major League Baseball - National League - Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres - Beisbol Stadium - Monterrey, Mexico May 4, 2018. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitches against San Diego Padres during the first inning of their baseball game. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Clayton Kershaw was upbeat Thursday night despite producing a mediocre pitching line during a minor league rehab start.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ace, on the injured list due to left shoulder inflammation, tossed 4 1/3 innings while pitching for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. He allowed two runs on four hits, including a home run, and two walks while striking out six.

“I feel good,” Kershaw said postgame. “It was a good first step. Got through everything I needed to, got up to that fifth inning, got some guys on base, worked out of the stretch, did multiple different things. So it was a good day.”

Helped by a solo home run from Tyrone Taylor off Kershaw, the visiting San Antonio Missions spoiled Oklahoma City’s season opener by emerging with a 5-3 win.

It is unclear if Kershaw’s next start will be in the minors or if he will return to the Dodgers’ major league rotation.

—Field Level Media