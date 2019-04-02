Kershaw to start Oklahoma City's opener on rehab stint

FILE PHOTO: Mar 8, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) signs autographs for fans before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Clayton Kershaw’s run of eight straight Opening Day starts ended due to left shoulder inflammation.

However, the Los Angeles Dodgers ace will have a different type of Opening Day assignment when he makes a rehab start at Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Kershaw was cleared to make the start after throwing a bullpen session on Monday, and the rehab appearance just happens to be the Triple-A club’s season opener against San Antonio.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joked about the irony and told reporters that Kershaw’s streak of Opening Day starts should remain intact.

On a serious note, Los Angeles will see how Kershaw performs on Thursday before deciding the next move. Considering normal rest, the three-time Cy Young winner possibly could make his first major league start of the year on April 9 against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Kershaw, a 31-year-old left-hander, threw a three-inning simulated game on Saturday without issues.

Roberts also said that left-hander Rich Hill (knee) played catch Monday and will throw off the mound either Tuesday or Wednesday.

