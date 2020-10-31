Dodgers decline option on RHP Nelson

Feb 14, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson (40) throws in the bullpen during spring training. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers parted way with right-hander Jimmy Nelson on Friday, declining his $2 million option and making him a free agent.

Nelson signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers last offseason to help the bullpen, but he never got a chance to play after undergoing lower-back surgery in early July.

The Dodgers still owe him a $500,000 buyout.

Nelson, 31, went 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 29 starts with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017 but he missed all of 2018 following right shoulder surgery and he pitched just 22 innings over 10 appearances (three starts) in 2019 because of elbow issues.

--Field Level Media