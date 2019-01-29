MLB to celebrate 100th anniversary of Robinson's birth

FILE PHOTO: Apr 15, 2014; Anaheim, CA, USA; A fan of the Los Angeles Angels holds a picture of Jackie Robinson with the No. 42 during the game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - 7872522

Jackie Robinson would have turned 100 on Thursday. And to mark the anniversary of his birth, Major League Baseball will lead a year of activities to honor the man who broke baseball’s color barrier.

The activities will begin Thursday when Robinson posthumously will receive the key to Brooklyn, presented to his widow, Rachel, and their daughter, Sharon. The women then will join baseball commissioner Rob Manfred at the opening of the “In the Dugout with Jackie Robinson” exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York.

The year of events will culminate with the opening of the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City in December. In between, the league, its teams and the Jackie Robinson Foundation will lead youth engagement activities and a variety of programs.

Robinson became the first black player in the major leagues when he took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. Every year on that date since 2004, MLB has held Jackie Robinson Day, with all players wearing his iconic No. 42 for the day.

Every major league team has retired the number.

Robinson joined the Dodgers at age 28 and played 10 seasons with the team. He had a lifetime .311 average in 1,382 games.

He passed away in 1972 from a heart attack at age 53.

