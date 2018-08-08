Dodgers' Seager undergoes hip surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager underwent left hip surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be ready for spring training, according to the team.

FILE PHOTO: August 6, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) runs after he hits an RBI double in the fifth inning against Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Seager, 24, already was sidelined because of Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The Dodgers and Seager decided that it would be better to address his ailing hip while he was out rather than allow the pain to linger into next season.

In 26 games this season, Seager hit .267 with two home runs and 13 RBIs. He was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2016 after hitting .308 with 26 home runs and 72 RBIs in 157 games.

Seager flew to New York for his hip surgery, which was performed by Dr. Bryan Kelly.

