Dodgers sign Blake Treinen to a two-year deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Tuesday that they re-signed right-handed reliever Blake Treinen to a two-year deal plus a team option for 2023.

The contract is worth $17.5 million over the first two seasons, according to reports. The option is reportedly worth $8 million.

The 32-year-old Treinen went 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 27 appearances in 2020 for the world champion Dodgers. He pitched in 11 postseason games and went 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA and recorded the save in Game 5 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Prior to joining the Dodgers, Treinen pitched for the Washington Nationals (2014-17) and Oakland Athletics (2017-19). He was an American League All-Star in 2018 for the Athletics when he went 9-2 with a microscopic 0.78 ERA and 38 saves.

Overall, Treinen is 29-25 with a 3.02 ERA and 72 saves in 372 appearances (seven starts).

