Dodgers LH Urias on administrative leave after arrest

April 28, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias (7) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias on administrative leave Tuesday after he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery on Monday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said an incident involving the 22-year-old Urias and a woman took place around 7:30 p.m. PT in the parking lot of the Beverly Center, a local shopping center.

Following a night in jail, Urias was released at 1:30 a.m. PT after posting $20,000 bail.

MLB said it is investigating the matter and is “in the process of gathering facts” while Urias is on administrative leave, which can be extended multiple times past the seven-day limit.

“We learned about the alleged incident this morning and are in the process of gathering information,” the Dodgers said in a statement Tuesday. “As a result, we have no comment at this time regarding the incident. However, every allegation of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities and Major League Baseball to ensure that that happens in this case.”

To fill the roster spot, the Dodgers on Tuesday recalled right-handed pitcher JT Chargois from Triple-A Oklahoma City. During his first stint with the Dodgers from April 9-11, the 28-year-old Chargois pitched 1 2/3 innings over two games, allowing two runs and striking out one.

Urias started the season in the rotation for the Dodgers but was moved to the bullpen. In nine games (four starts), he is 2-2 with two saves and a 3.18 ERA.

Shoulder surgery limited the left-hander to just eight games in the 2017 and 2018 seasons combined following a strong rookie season in 2016. As a 19-year-old, he pitched in 18 games (15 starts), posting a 5-2 record with a 3.39 ERA.

—Field Level Media