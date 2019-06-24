Woman struck by Bellinger's foul liner taken to hospital

A woman struck in the head by a foul ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger was transported to a hospital for tests and observation on Sunday.

Jun 23, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A spectator that was struck in the head by a foul ball in the first inning is wheeled out the seating area at Dodger Stadium. The ball was off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger (not pictured) against the Colorado Rockies. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The young woman was sitting close to the field down the first base line, just past where the protective netting at Dodger Stadium ends. Bellinger hit a sharp liner into the area in the first inning and it struck the woman, who hasn’t been identified.

The woman initially remained in her seat and Bellinger checked on her after the inning ended. She was given an icepack but left her seat approximately 15 minutes later to visit first aid at Dodger Stadium before being taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Bellinger was shaken up by the incident. He stood looking down toward the area for nearly two minutes before resuming his at-bat.

“I saw it literally hit her face, so it was tough,” Bellinger told reporters after the game. .”.. Just tried to regroup, I’m sure it was tough for everyone.”

Bellinger said he would be in favor of the netting being extended further down the lines at Dodger Stadium.

“I would assume that would be a smart decision just to protect those fans in the front row that don’t have the reaction time,” Bellinger said.

Last season, 79-year-old Linda Goldbloom was struck by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 25 and died four days later.

Fan safety has emerged as a priority for Major League Baseball over the last few years and all 30 teams have expanded their netting.

Still, a young girl in Houston was struck by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr., in late May, prompting an increase for netting to be further extended down the lines.

Almora was visibly shaken by the incident and said, “I hope this never happens again, so whatever the league has to do to make that happen.”

—Field Level Media