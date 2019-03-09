Ex-MLBer Loaiza sentenced to three years in cocaine case

Esteban Loaiza, a two-time All-Star in his 14-year major league career, was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after his guilty plea for cocaine possession with intent to distribute charges.

In his plea, Loaiza acknowledged having some 44 pounds of cocaine when he was arrested in February 2018 in Imperial Beach, Calif., about 10 miles north of Tijuana, Mexico, where he was born.

Loaiza likely will be deported after he serves his sentence, according to NBC Sports’ Craig Calcaterra.

The right-handed starter last pitched in the major leagues in 2008. In his career, Loaiza had a 126-114 career record with a 4.65 ERA in 2,099 innings pitched with the Pirates, Rangers, Blue Jays, White Sox, Yankees, Nationals, Athletics and Dodgers.

Loaiza finished second in American League Cy Young voting in 2003 when he went 21-9 with a 2.90 ERA with the White Sox. He made the AL All-Star team in 2003 and 2004.

The 47-year-old made approximately $43.7 million in his major league career.

—Field Level Media