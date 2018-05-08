Red Sox, Yankees to play MLB games at London Stadium in 2019

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will meet in two regular-season games at London’s Olympic Stadium next year, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Tuesday.

Boston will play as the home team in the first MLB games to be held in Europe, on June 29 and June 30, 2018,

MLB also confirmed it is committed to playing in London in 2020 as it tries to “establish a long-term footprint in the city”.

Baseball is following in the footsteps of American football, which has regularly held National Football League (NFL) games in England since 2007.

The NFL has played 18 games at Wembley and three at Twickenham. Three more are scheduled for this year.