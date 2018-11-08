MLB owners expected to approve Manfred contract: report

FILE PHOTO: Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Major League Baseball owners are expected to unanimously approve a five-year contract extension for commissioner Rob Manfred when they meet next week in Atlanta, USA Today reported Thursday.

He needs the approval of 23 of 30 owners.

Manfred, 60, was elected as baseball’s 10th commissioner by unanimous vote in 2014 to replace Bud Selig, who held the post for 17 years. He assumed the role in January 2015.

Prior to becoming commissioner, Manfred had served as MLB’s chief operating officer since Sept. 28, 2013. Prior to that, he was executive vice president of labor relations for 15 years.

