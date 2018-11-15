MLB Commissioner Manfred gets five-year contract extension

FILE PHOTO: Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred received a five-year contract extension that will run through the 2024 regular season, the league announced Thursday.

Cardinals chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt, who chairs the league’s finance committee, made the announcement at the conclusion of the Owners Meetings in Atlanta. Manfred needed 16 votes from the 30 MLB owners, though they voted to unanimously approve the extension.

Manfred, 60, was elected commissioner in August 2014, taking over from Bud Selig in January 2015. He had previously served as the league’s chief operating officer beginning in 2013.

Under his tenure as commissioner, MLB adopted a new five-year collective bargaining agreement with the MLB Players Association through 2021, and also began the league’s youth participation program, PLAY BALL, a partnership with USA Baseball and USA Softball.

Manfred has set several goals for his term, including increased youth participation, international growth, better pace of play, the infusion of technology into the game, increased marketing for young stars and furthering diversity in the game.

