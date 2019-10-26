MLB umpire Meriwether dies at 63

Longtime major league umpire Julius “Chuck” Meriwether passed away at 63, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Saturday.

His cause of death was not released.

Meriwether, a native of Nashville, Tenn., umpired his first major league game in 1987 and was made a full-time American League ump in 1993. He worked eight Division Series, two Championship Series, the 2004 and 2007 World Series, and All-Star games in 1996 and 2002.

In both World Series, he was behind the plate in Game 4 as the Boston Red Sox finished series sweeps.

In 2011, Meriwether transitioned to a position as an umpire supervisor, in which he evaluated and mentored MLB umpires.

“Chuck Meriwether was an accomplished umpire on the field, a role model for our staff and a true gentleman in life,” Manfred said. “He made a significant impact in his nine years as an Umpire Supervisor. Chuck will be remembered for his genial manner and the outstanding example he set for others, particularly for African-American umpires who followed him.”

He is survived by his wife, Rita, and sons Jeremy and Christopher.

Meriwether is the second MLB umpire to pass away this week. Eric Cooper died on Oct. 20 of a blood clot at age 52.

