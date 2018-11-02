Ex-Marlins P Wayne sentenced in insurance scam

FILE PHOTO: Florida Marlins starting pitcher Justin Wayne reacts after giving up four runs during the third inning of action against the Montreal Expos at Olympic Stadium in Montreal on July 25, 2004. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi CM/File Photo

A former Florida Marlins pitcher was sentenced Thursday to nearly four years in prison for his role in an insurance fraud scheme.

Justin Wayne, who played for the Marlins when they won the 2003 World Series, and his brother, Hawkeye Wayne, also turned over $3.8 million in reimbursement when they appeared in a Florida federal courtroom. Hawkeye Wayne received a sentence of 63 months.

The brothers are scheduled to report to prison in March.

The Waynes owned a testing lab in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., called Smart Labs LLC. Prosecutors said a drug treatment center delivered to them urine samples for testing that wasn’t required. Then, they billed insurance companies and sent part of their proceeds back to the drug center.

The men also are expected to testify in the trial of Dr. Arman Abovyan and Tina Marie Barbuto, who were leaders at the Reflections Treatment Center in Margate, Fla. They face multiple charges of distributing medically unnecessary drugs.

Justin Wayne, 39, was drafted by Montreal in the first round (No. 5 overall) of the 2000 draft. He played three seasons in the major leagues, all with the Marlins, from 2002-04. He appeared in 26 games in the majors and had a 5-8 record and 6.13 ERA.

—Field Level Media