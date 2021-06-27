Brewers score 6 in 8th, dump Rockies for 4th straight win

Christian Yelich’s two-run homer highlighted the six-run eighth inning that broke open a tie game and sent the surging Milwaukee Brewers to a fourth straight win, 10-4 over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Jun 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) reacts after striking out in the third inning during the game against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

In a 4-4 game, Milwaukee loaded the bases with nobody out. Omar Narvaez followed with a go-ahead sacrifice fly to center and Luis Urias’ two-run single through the drawn-in infield made it a 7-4 contest. Yelich then belted just his fifth homer of the season to right-center field and Willy Adames later delivered an RBI double.

Brad Boxberger (3-2) got the win with an inning of scoreless relief, giving up no hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Yelich finished with two hits and three RBIs while Kolten Wong and Avisail Garcia, who also homered, each had three hits for the Brewers, who have won six of the last seven.

Trevor Story hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth, but Colorado couldn’t hold the one-run lead and dropped to 6-30 on the road this season.

During Friday’s 5-4, 11-inning loss at Milwaukee, the Rockies didn’t record their first hit until the sixth inning. Raimel Tapia opened Saturday’s contest with a single. He stole second and scored on Yonathan Daza’s single off Brewers starter Adrian Houser.

Milwaukee took the lead in the bottom of the first. Yelich drove home Wong, who led off with a double, on a single to right field and eventually scored via Tyrone Taylor’s base hit off Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela.

Colorado tied it at 2-2 with Brendan Rodgers’ RBI single in the fourth, but Milwaukee went back ahead in the bottom of the inning. Keston Hiura singled and later scored on Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron’s throwing error off a Hauser sacrifice bunt.

Story put the Rockies ahead 4-3 with his two-run shot to dead-center field off Hauser, who finished after five innings while giving up all four earned runs, five hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Two of the three runs Senzatela gave up were earned. He also allowed seven hits and walked three with five strikeouts over five innings. Jhoulys Chacin replaced Senzatela and allowed Garcia’s line-drive homer to left in the seventh that knotted the contest at 4-4.

Carlos Estevez (2-1) took the loss and allowed four runs on two hits and a walk, retiring just one batter in the eighth.

--Field Level Media