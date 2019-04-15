Dodgers end six-game skid with win over Brewers

Ross Stripling allowed one run in eight innings to help the Los Angeles Dodgers end a six-game losing streak with a 7-1 win against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ross Stripling (68) in the sixth inning of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium.

Stripling (1-1) gave up four hits, struck out three and walked one with his 88 pitches, becoming the second Los Angeles starter to go at least seven innings this season.

Alex Verdugo homered and drove in three runs, Chris Taylor had two hits and two RBIs, A.J. Pollock had two hits and scored two runs, and Joc Pederson homered for the second time in the series for Los Angeles.

Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin (2-2) went 2 1/3 innings for his shortest regular-season outing since May 23, 2017.

Facing the Dodgers for the first time since he was the losing pitcher in Game 7 of the 2018 National League Championship Series, Chacin allowed six runs and six hits, striking out three and walking three more.

Chacin retired the first two batters, but loaded the bases on two walks and a single by Pollock. Verdugo then grounded a 3-1 pitch up the middle for a 2-0 lead.

Pederson homered with two outs in the second to make it 3-0, and Chacin got into trouble right off the bat in the third, walking Cody Bellinger for the second time before giving up a single to center by Pollock to put runners on the corners.

Max Muncy singled to right to drive in Bellinger for a 4-0 lead. Verdugo hit a tapper in front of the plate that moved the runners to second and third, and Taylor followed with a single to right to make it 6-0, ending Chacin’s day.

Verdugo hit a solo homer off Chase Anderson in the fifth to make it 7-0.

The Brewers ended the shutout when Eric Thames scored Jesus Aguilar with a sacrifice fly in the eighth to make it 7-1.

Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich, who came into the series hitting .467, was removed after 5 1/2 innings. He went 2-for-12 in the three games against the Dodgers and was hitless in his past eight at-bats.

