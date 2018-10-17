Dodgers even NLCS with 13-inning win

LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger’s 13th-inning RBI single ended a marathon Game 4 and evened the National League Championship Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep into the night for a 2-1 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Oct 16, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits an RBI single to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers in the thirteenth inning in game four of the 2018 NLCS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Bellinger ripped a 3-2 pitch from Brewers reliever Junior Guerra (0-1) into right field, allowing Manny Machado to score from second base. Guerra had thrown 3 2/3 scoreless innings before the last pitch.

Dodgers reliever Julio Urias (1-0) pitched a shutout 13th inning to earn the victory. Urias was the eighth and last Dodgers reliever to enter the game.

The best-of-seven NLCS is now tied 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers earned their fifth extra-inning playoff victory in franchise history and their first since winning Game 4 of the 1988 NLCS against the New York Mets.

In a tense game, the benches cleared in the 10th inning when Machado grounded out and his feet tangled with Jesus Aguilar at first base. Order was restored quickly.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill went five innings, giving up one run on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Hill was making his first appearance in the NLCS after starting the Dodgers on their way to the victory in the NLDS clincher at Atlanta on Oct. 8.

Milwaukee starter Gio Gonzalez figured to have a brief outing Tuesday, as the Brewers planned to lean on their bullpen, but his appearance was even shorter than expected. The left-hander exited in the second inning with a sprained left ankle. Gonzalez gave up one run on two hits in one-plus inning, injuring himself while trying to field a Yasiel Puig infield single.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a first-inning RBI single from Brian Dozier, who was making his first start of the postseason. Dozier had one hit in five previous at-bats of the postseason.

The Brewers tied the game 1-1 in the fifth on an RBI double from pinch hitter Domingo Santana to score Orlando Arcia from first base. Santana also had a two-run pinch single in Game 1.

Then the wait was on.

The Dodgers will send staff ace Clayton Kershaw to the mound in Game 5. Kershaw gave up five runs (four earned) in three-plus innings of Game 1. The Brewers will counter with left-hander Wade Miley, who held the Dodgers scoreless over 5 2/3 innings in Game 2.

—Doug Padilla, Field Level Media