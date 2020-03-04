Brewers, OF Yelich near $215 million deal

FILE PHOTO: Feb 19, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich (22) poses during photo day. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers are close to signing star outfielder Christian Yelich to a nine-year contract worth well over $200 million, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

According to The Athletic and ESPN, the extension is expected to add seven years and $190 million to Yelich’s contract, which currently has two years remaining. With those two years included, the total value of the deal would be around $215 million over nine years.

According to ESPN, the final year of the deal is a mutual option for 2029.

An announcement is expected on Friday in Maryvale, Ariz., at the Brewers’ spring training facility, according to The Athletic.

With his current contract, Yelich is scheduled to make $12.5 million in 2020 and $14 million in 2021, with a 2022 club option that would pay him $15 million.

Yelich, the 2018 National League Most Valuable Player, finished runner-up for the award to Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019.

Yelich, 28, topped the league with a .329 average, a .429 on-base percentage and a .671 slugging percentage that also led the majors last season. He hit 44 homers and 97 RBIs before his campaign ended Sept. 10 due to a broken kneecap.

Last March, outfielder Bryce Harper signed a then-record 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

