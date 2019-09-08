Twins acquire OF LaMarre from Braves

FILE PHOTO: Apr 23, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Ryan LaMarre (24) is hit by a pitch by New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins acquired outfielder Ryan LaMarre from the Atlanta Braves for cash.

LaMarre, 30, spent the season with Triple-A Gwinnett, hitting .311 with 24 doubles, nine home runs and, 53 RBIs.

He spent part of the 2018 season with the Twins, batting .263 in 43 games before being designated for assignment in July. He was on the Chicago White Sox roster to end 2018, hitting .303.

LaMarre also has had brief stints with the Cincinnati Reds (2015), Boston Red Sox (2016) and Oakland Athletics (2017).

He will be available to play for the Twins on Sunday against the Cleveland Indians.

The Twins begin play Sunday leading the American League Central, 6 1/2 games ahead of the Indians.

—Field Level Media