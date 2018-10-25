Twins name Baldelli manager

The Minnesota Twins named Rocco Baldelli their new manager Thursday.

Baldelli, 37, becomes the youngest active manager in the majors. He has no managerial experience and has spent the last four seasons as a coach for the Tampa Bay Rays. Baldelli was promoted to major league field coordinator last season after three years as Tampa Bay’s first base coach.

Baldelli is the first outside hire for the position in Minnesota since Ray Miller in 1985.

The Twins fired Paul Molitor as their manager shortly after the regular season ended. The Hall of Famer was offered a front-office role to remain with the organization.

Molitor was named American League Manager of the Year in 2017 and was fired with two years remaining on his contract. He posted a 305-343 record in four seasons as skipper in Minnesota.

The Twins finished in second place in the American League Central with a record of 78-84 this season. They were 85-77 last season and lost to the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game.

Baldelli also has four years of front-office experience as a special assistant in the baseball operations department with the Rays.

As a player, Baldelli hit .278 with 60 home runs and 262 RBIs across seven seasons between 2003-10. He spent six of those years with the Rays and one with the Red Sox.

