Berrios, Twins pull away, knock off White Sox

Luis Arraez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jose Berrios allowed two runs over 7 1/3 innings en route to his 13th win as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Monday night in Minneapolis.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 10, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws to the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Garver had two hits, including an RBI double, and Marwin Gonzalez scored twice for Minnesota (92-58) which increased its American League Central Division lead to five games over the idle Cleveland Indians (87-63) while reducing its magic number to eight.

Berrios allowed five hits and walked two while striking out eight to improve to 11-2 in 14 career starts against the White Sox, including 4-1 in five starts this season. Taylor Rogers retired the final two batters for his 27th save.

James McCann and Eloy Jimenez homered and Yoan Moncada doubled and had two hits for Chicago (65-85) which lost for the fifth time in its last six games.

Reynaldo Lopez (9-14) suffered the loss. He allowed five runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings, with two walks and two strikeouts.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Leury Garcia led off with a single, advanced to third on Moncado’s double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jose Abreu.

The White Sox made it 2-0 in the second when McCann led off with his 17th home run of the year, a 389-foot drive to left-center that hit the top of the fence and bounced into the bleachers.

Minnesota tied it in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly by Jorge Polanco, driving in Miguel Sano, who opened the inning with a single, and an RBI single by Nelson Cruz.

The Twins took a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Polanco led off with a double and scored two outs later on Garver’s double off the bottom of the right field wall.

Minnesota increased its lead to 5-2 in the sixth on a cue shot two-run single off the end of the bat of Arraez that took a right turn and spun past a diving third baseman Moncado and bounced into left field.

Jimenez ended the scoring with his 28th home run leading off the ninth off reliever Sergio Romo, a 414-foot drive into the second deck in left-center.

—Field Level Media