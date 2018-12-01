Twins sign Cron for $4.8 million, non-tender Grossman

Jun 23, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left baseman C.J. Cron (44) doubles during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The Minnesota Twins signed first baseman/designated hitter C.J. Cron to a one-year deal worth $4.8 million on Friday to avoid arbitration, four days after claiming him off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Twins also declined to tender outfielder Robbie Grossman ahead of Friday’s deadline for arbitration-eligible players.

Cron smacked a career-best 30 homers for the Rays last season, but the Rays designated him for assignment two weeks ago when they were finalizing their 40-man roster. The 28-year-old also batted .253 with 74 RBIs and 28 doubles in 140 games last season.

New Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was a member of the Tampa Bay staff and likely had a hand in the waiver claim.

Cron has a .260 career average with 89 homers and 287 RBIs in 548 games with the Los Angeles Angels and Rays. Cron spent his first four seasons with the Angels before being traded to the Rays.

Grossman, 29, batted .273 with five homers and 48 RBIs in 129 games last season, with the latter two figures marking career highs. In his six-year career with Houston (2013-15) and Minnesota (2016-18), Grossman has hit .256 with 36 homers and 193 RBIs in 537 games.

