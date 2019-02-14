Reports: Twins reach deals with SS Polanco, OF Kepler

FILE PHOTO: Jul 28, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) rounds second on his way to a two-run triple against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins have agreed to long-term extensions with shortstop Jorge Polanco and right fielder Max Kepler, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday.

Polanco, 25, will reportedly receive a seven-year contract that includes a guaranteed $25.75 million through 2023, with team options for 2024 and 2025.

Kepler, 26, receives a contract worth $35 million over five seasons with a sixth-year option for $10 million, sources told the newspaper.

The Twins have scheduled a Friday morning news conference.

Last season, the switch-hitting Polanco returned from an 80-game league suspension after testing positive for a banned substance and batted .288 with 27 extra-base hits, 42 RBIs and 38 runs in 77 games.

Polanco has a career average of .272 with 23 homers and 147 RBIs since making his debut with the Twins in June 2014.

The German-born Kepler batted .224 with 20 homers and 58 RBIs in 156 games in 2018. He finished third among American League right fielders in fielding percentage (.995) last season after leading the league in 2017 (.993).

Kepler has batted .233 with 56 homers and 190 RBIs in 419 games with the Twins since 2015.

