Twins third baseman Sano accused of injuring officer with car

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano allegedly ran his car over a police officer in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday morning and was arrested, according to multiple reports.

Aug 30, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) reacts after striking out in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The Spanish-language El Nuevo Diario reported that the police officer sustained a broken left leg in the incident and was hospitalized. It occurred when the officer tried to stop Sano at a checkpoint, but Sano continued on and caused the injury, according to the report.

The newspaper tweeted a photo of the officer, his left leg in a cast.

Another news source, Diario Libre, said Sano was arrested and released with a promise to return Monday morning. The outlet said Sano “expressed willingness to ... pay for medical and recovery expenses (for) Angel Guillandrex Gil,” the officer who was involve in the incident.

According to a police report posted online, Sano and his wife were in a car that didn’t have license plates and were stopped after leaving a nightclub. In an attempt to leave the scene, Sano ran over the officer’s foot, breaking his fibula and tibia, the report said.

A team spokesman for the Twins said “we are still gathering information” but declined to comment otherwise.

Sano, 25, was an All-Star and participated in the Home Run Derby in 2017 but struggled in 2018. After the first 37 games of the season, he was batting .203 with seven home runs and 66 strikeouts, and the Twins sent him to Class-A Fort Myers.

“We have his best interests in mind. We’re not getting what we expect from him. He’s got to go down there and get to work,” Paul Molitor, then the Twins’ manager, said when Sano was demoted in June.

He was promoted to Triple-A Rochester, then recalled by the Twins after they traded Eduardo Escobar to Arizona in late July.

Sano appeared in just one game after sustaining a knee injury in early September, and he ended his season with a .199 average, 13 homers, 41 RBIs and 115 strikeouts in 71 games.

