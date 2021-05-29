Twins' Josh Donaldson scores 2 millionth run in MLB history

May 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) hits a single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins scored the two millionth run in baseball history during Saturday afternoon’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

The run, confirmed as the historic tally by Major League Baseball’s communications department, crossed in the bottom of the first inning when Donaldson scored from second on a ground-rule double by Nelson Cruz.

With Kansas City right-hander Ervin Santana pitching, Cruz lofted a high pop down the right-field line that landed in fair territory and bounced into the stands.

Donaldson scored and exchanged the normal level of celebration with his teammates, apparently unaware he had scored run No. 2,000,000.

The one millionth run in baseball history was scored by Bob Watson of the Houston Astros on May 4, 1975.

Watson was on second base and scored the run on Milt May’s three-run homer. Watson jogged to third and teammates yelled at him to sprint toward home plate.

That hustle was important because Dave Concepcion of the Cincinnati Reds had homered and was racing around the bases only to cross the plate a few seconds later than Watson.

