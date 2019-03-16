MLB notebook: Yankees RHP Severino out until May

New York Yankees ace right-hander Luis Severino will miss at least the first full month of the season with rotator cuff inflammation, general manager Brian Cashman said Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Feb 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) pitches during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Severino, 25, has yet to throw in a spring training game and was scratched from his scheduled debut on March 5 because of discomfort in his pitching shoulder. An MRI diagnosed the problem.

The Yankees decided Severino (19-8, 3.39 ERA in 2018) wouldn’t throw for two weeks, but Cashman said the earliest the right-hander could return is May 1 because he needs to start from the beginning in his preseason program.

Cashman also updated the status of lefty CC Sabathia, who like Severino, will start the season on the injured list. The 38-year-old, who has announced his retirement effective at the end of the season, had offseason knee and heart surgeries, and Cashman said Sabathia likely will return to the active roster in April.

—Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left Friday’s spring training game after being plunked on the right ankle by a 96-mph fastball from Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Trent Thornton.

But following the game, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler told reporters, “Right now we don’t have major concerns.” Kapler said the Phillies are labeling the injury a right foot contusion. Harper was sent for X-rays as a precaution, Kapler said.

Harper was batting with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla., when he appeared to get hit flush on the ankle. He dropped to the ground, rolling in pain before limping off the field.

—A day after a rough landing while making a diving catch, Washington Nationals outfielder Michael A. Taylor had an MRI exam that revealed both a sprained left knee and a sprained left hip.

Taylor will miss “a significant amount of time,” according to manager Dave Martinez. A specific timetable for his return was not revealed.

Taylor, 27, batted just .227 with six home runs in 134 games last season, a year after he batted .271 with 19 home runs in 118 games. He is a career .239 hitter over parts of five seasons with the Nationals, including 47 home runs with 165 RBIs in 483 career games.

—Field Level Media