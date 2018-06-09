Major League Baseball notebook: Angels' Ohtani sidelined by UCL sprain

Los Angeles Angels two-way standout Shohei Ohtani was placed on the disabled list with a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the team announced on Friday. Ohtani will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Jun 6, 2018; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) in the first inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Ohtani, who pitches right-handed, underwent platelet-rich plasma and stem cell treatments on Thursday, according to the Angels. The UCL injury was discovered during an MRI exam.

General manager Billy Eppler told reporters during a conference call that the team believes Ohtani will avoid Tommy John surgery.

The Japanese standout departed Wednesday’s start against Kansas City after four innings due to what the team termed a blister issue. But Ohtani later brought up his elbow soreness. Ohtani had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) shot in October, before he signed with the Angels, to treat previous elbow pain he had.

—San Diego Padres left-hander Jose Torres accepted a 100-game suspension without pay for the remainder of the 2018 season for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, commissioner Rob Manfred announced.

Torres was arrested after a Dec. 29 domestic-violence incident in Phoenix in which he allegedly pointed a gun at his wife following an argument, according to the Arizona Republic.

The Padres placed Torres on the restricted list in mid-February just as pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report to spring training. Torres, 24, appeared in 62 games as a rookie for San Diego in 2017, posting a 4.21 ERA in 68 1/3 innings.

—The New York Mets placed right-handed closer Jeurys Familia on the 10-day disabled list with a sore throwing shoulder prior to their game against the New York Yankees.

Familia is 2-3 with 14 saves and a 2.48 ERA in 28 appearances this season.

The Mets also announced that right-hander Noah Syndergaard was scratched from a scheduled start this weekend against the Yankees as he continues to recover from a strained ligament in his right index finger. Syndergaard hasn’t pitched since May 25 due to the issue.

—The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled right-hander Dovydas Neverauskas from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of their game against the Chicago Cubs.

In a corresponding move, the team placed right-hander Richard Rodriguez on the disabled list with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

Neverauskas was the first Lithuanian-born player to make an Opening Day roster but was sent down after struggling to start the season. The 25-year-old has posted a 1.17 ERA over 23 innings during his stay with the Triple-A club. He had a 10.80 ERA in seven games with the Pirates before he was sent down.

—Field Level Media