Major League Baseball notebook: Cards' Ozuna benched for late arrival

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who overslept and was a late arrival to Busch Stadium, was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday’s day game against the Kansas City Royals.

May 21, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna (23) hits a single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

“I came to the park and said sorry to my teammates and my coach,” Ozuna told reporters following the Cardinals’ 5-2 loss in 10 innings. “Everybody makes a mistake. Today it was me.”

His replacement in left field, rookie Tyler O’Neill, made an error in the sixth inning that helped the Royals score their second run, which tied the game. O’Neill finished 1-for-4 at the plate and scored a run.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny is a stickler for on-time arrivals, so he made the decision to pull Ozuna from the lineup.

—The National League-best Milwaukee Brewers will add more reinforcements on Thursday when first baseman/outfielder Ryan Braun and right-hander Zach Davies are reinstated from the disabled list.

First baseman/outfielder Ji-Man Choi, who hit .267 with a home run in six games with Milwaukee, and right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who has a 6.05 ERA in eight games (three starts), were optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Davies, a 17-game winner last year, has a 4.24 ERA in six starts with the Brewers this season. He has been sidelined since May 3 with right rotator cuff inflammation. Braun returns after missing the team’s past nine games with middle back tightness. The 34-year-old has hit .222 with five home runs and 20 RBIs this season.

—Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis was placed on the disabled list due to a strained right groin muscle, the team announced. Davis sustained the injury during a swing on Sunday in Oakland’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Davis, who is batting .235 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs, could miss anywhere from 10 days to three weeks.

Oakland recalled infielder Franklin Barreto and right-hander Daniel Gossett from Triple-A Nashville. The club also designated right-hander Wilmer Font for assignment. Barreto was batting .235 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 32 games at Nashville. Gossett is 0-1 with an 11.05 ERA in two games for Oakland this season. He is 4-0 with a 1.63 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) for Nashville.

—The Seattle Mariners and the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District (PFD) came to terms on a new 25-year lease for the team at Safeco Field, which includes a long-term plan to spend up to $385 million on capital improvements.

The agreement, which takes effect next year, also allows for a pair of three-year options that could push the terms through 2049. The team’s current lease ends this year.

“We want this ballpark to be our home for the next 100 years. Safeco Field should be to Seattle and to the Mariners what Wrigley Field is to Chicago and the Cubs and Fenway Park is to Boston and the Red Sox,” Mariners chairman and managing partner John Stanton said in a statement.

—Former All-Star outfielder Lenny Dykstra was arrested after allegedly threatening an Uber driver in Linden, N.J. Dykstra allegedly pulled out a gun, held it to the driver’s head and threatened to kill the man.

Dykstra, 55, was charged with making terroristic threats and with multiple drug offenses. According to Linden police, Dykstra was in possession of cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy when taken into custody around 3:30 a.m. ET.

Dykstra was a three-time All-Star for the Philadelphia Phillies during a 12-year playing career in which he was known for feisty and aggressive play. He finished second in National League MVP voting in 1993 when he went batted .305 and walked 129 times en route to scoring 143 runs. He played for the New York Mets for 4 1/2 seasons, beginning in 1985, until being traded to the Phillies.

—Houston placed right fielder Josh Reddick on the 10-day disabled list prior to the Astros’ afternoon game against the San Francisco Giants. Reddick is dealing with an infection near his left knee.

The Astros recalled outfielder Jake Marisnick from Triple-A Fresno.

Reddick is batting .227 with six homers and 18 RBIs. Marisnick struggled with the Astros earlier this season as he batted just .141 with three homers and 41 strikeouts in 85 at-bats.

—Cincinnati activated right-handed reliever Michael Lorenzen off the disabled list, only to see Raisel Iglesias (sore left biceps) and Austin Brice (back) go on the 10-day disabled list, each retroactive to May 20.

Lorenzen rejoined the team for the first time this season after sustaining a muscle strain in his throwing shoulder during spring training. Right-hander Tanner Rainey was recalled from the Triple-A Louisville to complete the roster shuffle.

Iglesias has a 2.08 ERA and eight saves in 20 outings this season, striking out 27 batters in 21 2/3 innings. Interim manager Jim Riggleman indicated he would be willing to use multiple relievers in save situations, including Lorenzen, who has a 4.57 ERA in 132 games (21 starts) in his three years in the majors.

—The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-hander Jake Faria on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained left oblique.

Faria, 3-3 with a 5.48 ERA this season, sustained the injury during his Tuesday start against the Boston Red Sox and is expected to miss at least six weeks, manager Kevin Cash told reporters. He departed with two outs in the third inning Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay recalled journeyman left-hander Vidal Nuno from Triple-A Durham to fill the roster spot. Nuno has a 5-21 record in 138 career appearances (42 starts) over five previous major league seasons. He has a 4.29 ERA and 283 strikeouts in 344 innings.

—The New York Yankees called up left-hander Ryan Bollinger from Double-A Trenton, the first major league stint for the 27-year-old, who is back in a major league organization this season for the first time since 2013.

Bollinger played in Canada, Germany and Australia before catching the eyes of the Yankees and landing a minor league deal. He owns a tidy 0.90 ERA while winning all three of his starts at Trenton. He also made two starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier this season and went 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA.

New York had a roster opening after sending right-hander Giovanny Gallegos to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after a Tuesday game against the Texas Rangers. Gallegos pitched two scoreless innings on Tuesday and allowed two hits.

—Field Level Media