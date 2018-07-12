Major League Baseball notebook: Cubs activate Bryant, start him vs. Giants

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant returned to the lineup Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants.

Jul 11, 2018; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) hits a RBI home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant last played June 22 and was on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder discomfort. He was in the lineup batting third and playing third base for the matinee at AT&T Park.

Bryant took batting practice and ground balls in the field last week at Wrigley Field before being sent out on a rehab assignment, going 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs in two rehab games for Double-A Tennessee.

In 66 games this season, the 26-year-old Bryant is batting .280 with nine homers and 36 RBIs.

—The Texas Rangers have designated newly acquired outfielder Austin Jackson for assignment, the team announced.

The Rangers acquired the veteran outfielder on Sunday as part of a deal that also brought right-handed pitchers Jason Bahr and Cory Gearrin from the San Francisco Giants. Texas received the three players for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Jackson, 31, had started 36 games and appeared in 59 games for San Francisco this season. He was batting .242 with 13 RBIs. By designating Jackson for assignment, Texas has seven days to trade, release or send him outright to the minor leagues.

Jul 3, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Austin Jackson (16) singles in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

—The Houston Astros optioned right-hander Ken Giles to Triple-A Fresno a day after he suffered a ninth-inning meltdown and appeared to mutter an expletive in the direction of manager A.J. Hinch as he was removed from the game.

Left-hander Cionel Perez was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi to take Giles’ spot on the roster.

After Giles gave up singles to the first three Oakland Athletics batters he faced with the Astros up 4-0, Hinch replaced him with Hector Rondon, who has handled the majority of the save opportunities since Giles was demoted from the closer role. As Giles walked off the mound, cameras appeared to catch him uttering an expletive in the direction of Hinch. Rondon went on to blow the save, and the Astros wound up winning 6-5 in the 11th inning.

—The Boston Red Sox recalled left-hander Robby Scott from Triple-A Pawtucket, optioning left-hander Jalen Beeks to Pawtucket in a corresponding move.

Scott, 28, was on the Red Sox’s roster briefly this season. He appeared in one game June 19 at Minnesota, giving up two runs in one-third of an inning. He has been dominant at Pawtucket, however, posting a 1.15 ERA and striking out 48 in 30 appearances in relief.

—The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Ian Kennedy on the 10-day disabled list with an oblique strain suffered Tuesday night against Minnesota.

Kennedy, 1-8 with a 5.13 ERA, was sidelined in June with an oblique strain but said the latest injury, while on the same side, is in a different spot. Tuesday was his first start since that injury.

The Royals recalled right-hander Jason Adam from Triple-A Omaha to take Kennedy’s place on the 25-man roster.

Jul 10, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ken Giles (53) reacts as he is taken off the mound during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

—The Minnesota Twins have placed right-hander Addison Reed on the 10-day disabled list with right triceps tenderness.

The relief pitcher has appeared in 41 games, posting a 1-5 record with a 4.83 ERA. Reed, 29, has struck out 37 and surrendered eight home runs in 41 innings.

The Twins recalled right-hander Alan Busenitz from Triple-A Rochester to replace Reed. This will be his third time on the Minnesota roster this season. He has appeared in six games for the Twins and has a 2-0 record with a 6.43 ERA.

— The Chicago White Sox have purchased the contract of right-hander Jeanmar Gomez from Triple-A Charlotte and designated struggling pitcher Bruce Rondon for assignment.

The 30-year-old Gomez signed as a free agent with the White Sox on Jan. 30 after eight major league seasons. With Charlotte, he posted a 5-0 record with a 2.03 ERA in 30 relief appearances.

Rondon, 27, was 2-3 with an 8.49 ERA for the White Sox. He allowed 28 earned runs in 29 2/3 innings pitched over 35 relief appearances.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they have claimed left-hander Zac Rosscup off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.

Rosscup has appeared in 71 major league games over his career but hasn’t pitched in the big leagues yet this season. He started the year on the 60-day disabled list with a blister on his left middle finger. Rosscup, 30, made 10 relief appearances with Colorado’s Triple-A Albuquerque affiliate and gave up one earned run in 8 1/3 innings.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers designated left-hander Edward Paredes for assignment. In 15 relief appearances this season, Paredes, 31, has a 2-0 record and a 5.87 ERA.

—Field Level Media